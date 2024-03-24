IIT Guwahati Student Arrested For Having Links To ISIS

Tauseef Ali Farooqui, the IIT Guwahati student who was nabbed before joining ISIS, was arrested on Sunday after he was presented before a court.
This comes after Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh informed that Farooqui was detained while travelling as he headed to join the terror outfit ISIS.
After being detained, he was presented before the Kamrup district chief judicial magistrate court where the authorities accused him of having links to ISIS.
Farooqui, who studied at the premier institute IIT Guwahati, was booked under sections 121(A), 120 (B) and 123 of the Indian Penal Code. The STF Assam arrested him under Section 10/13 of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
After being questioned at the STF Assam office, he was taken from there. Meanwhile, the incident has jolted the Assam Police into action.
As per reports, a crucial meeting was convened by the top officials of the police department regarding ISIS at the STF Assam office. The recent incident comes just days after ISIS India head Haris Farooqi and his associate Anurag Singh were caught while crossing the border from Bangladesh in Assam's Dhubri.
According to the information at hand, all STF Assam officials were asked to attend the crucial meeting which discussed on the sudden spurt of ISIS related cases and the ways to deal with them.
Moreover, it has been revealed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had information with them as to how ISIS recruits members through online platforms.
The capture of the two ISIS leaders in Dhubri was a result of the information NIA shared with Assam Police.