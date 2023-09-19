Income Tax Dept Raids Several Businesses Of Notorious Land Mafia In Guwahati

Sleuths of the Income Tax Department on Tuesday raided several business establishments in the name of a notorious land mafia in Guwahati, officials informed.
As per reports, officials raided several establishments of Pankaj Jain, alias Putu Jain, who is a notorious land mafia.
The Income Tax Department raided the Bijoynagar residence of Jain in the Kamrup district, his offices and several businesses. Pankaj Jain is a real estate dealer, who is not originally from Assam.
He has businesses like an infirmary, a hardware store, and others to his name in Guwahati.
It has come to the fore that several complaints against him were filed from time to time after which his name came under the scanner of the Income Tax department.
He is accused of tax evasion and creating an empire of wealth through unfair means.