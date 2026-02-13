India–EU Migration Dialogue Held in Guwahati to Boost Northeast Opportunities

The Ministry of External Affairs, in collaboration with the European Union and the Assam government, organised a State Engagement Programme titled “Linking India-EU Migration Opportunities and the Northeast Corridor” in Guwahati on Thursday. The initiative was conducted under Phase II of the India-EU Cooperation and Dialogue on Migration and Mobility (CDMM), aiming to expand legal migration pathways and strengthen cooperation along the India-EU corridor.

The programme brought together senior government officials, European representatives and stakeholders from the Northeast region to discuss opportunities for regular migration, mobility frameworks and prevention of irregular migration.

Strengthening India-EU Migration Cooperation

The CDMM Phase II project is being implemented by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO). The initiative supports the Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility, which was jointly adopted by India and the European Union in 2016 to enhance structured cooperation on migration governance.

The Guwahati engagement reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to the 2016 framework, with discussions focused on facilitating safe and legal mobility channels for prospective migrants from the Northeast.

Dr Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary of the Government of Assam, attended the event as the Chief Guest. Among the key speakers were Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Principal Secretary, Government of Assam; Gina Uika, Joint Secretary (Emigration Policy and Welfare); Michiko Miyamoto, Country Director of the ILO; and Dr Surabhi Singh, Country Coordinator of ICMPD.

Representatives from the European Union and its member states also addressed participants. The event saw attendance from officials of Sikkim, Nagaland and Manipur, along with representatives from industry associations, recruitment agencies, skilling institutions and academic bodies across the region.

Focus On Legal Pathways, Skills Alignment

Discussions at the programme centred on improving access to labour markets in European Union member states through lawful migration channels. Stakeholders examined the skilling requirements of destination countries and ways to align training frameworks in the Northeast to international standards.

The engagement highlighted the importance of equipping aspiring migrants with relevant skills, certifications and awareness to make informed decisions about overseas employment opportunities.

Student Outreach At IIT Guwahati

As part of the broader outreach initiative, a student engagement event is being organised at IIT Guwahati on Friday. The session is intended to raise awareness about higher education and mobility opportunities within EU member states.

Representatives from the EU Delegation, as well as Germany and Italy, are expected to present detailed information on academic pathways, visa processes and career prospects in Europe. The programme aims to help students from the Northeast better understand global education options and make informed choices regarding their study and professional trajectories.

Expanding Northeast Corridor

The State Engagement Programme underscores efforts to integrate the Northeast into broader international mobility frameworks. By strengthening dialogue between policymakers, institutions and international partners, the initiative seeks to position the region as an active participant in structured and legal migration channels.

Officials emphasised that sustained cooperation under the India-EU migration framework is expected to contribute to safer migration practices, enhanced skills development and deeper economic and academic exchanges between India and the European Union.