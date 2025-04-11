India’s Top Riders Conquer Monkey Temple Trail at Assam Downhill Championship 2025

The fifth edition of the Assam Downhill Championship (ADC) 2025, held at the Monkey Temple Trail in Bortila Hills, concluded successfully on April 6, 2025, showcasing a thrilling display of courage, control, and speed by the country’s top downhill mountain bikers. Organized by Spokehub Racing, this year’s edition drew over 50 participants and hundreds of cheering spectators, solidifying ADC’s reputation as India’s premier downhill MTB event.

Riders from across India and neighboring countries showcased their skills on one of the most demanding trails in the region. With natural obstacles, steep descents, and tight corners, the Monkey Temple Trail tested every athlete’s limits.

The results of the Assam Downhill Championship are as follows:

Full Suspension Open Men’s Category:

Position Name Timing State/ Country 1st Ismamul Howk 2 minutes 23 seconds & 904 ms Assam / IN 2nd Aaronson Oniel Kharpuri 2 minutes 29 seconds & 884 ms Meghalaya/ IN 3rd Tapash chhetri 2 minutes 30 seconds & 526 ms Bhutan 4th Virendra Mali 2 minutes 32 seconds & 538 ms Maharashtra / IN 5th Taitus Ch Marak 2 minutes 33 seconds & 724 ms Meghalaya / IN

Full Suspension Junior Men's Category (Under 18):

Position Name Timing State / Country 1st Aldon Shylla 2 minutes 28 seconds & 695 ms Meghalaya/ IN 2nd Dirgam Dan Mishra 2 minutes 46 seconds & 092 ms Bhutan 3rd Darian Eugene Laloo 2 minutes 48 seconds & 498 ms Meghalaya/ IN 4th Rajdeep Sarma 2 minutes 51 seconds & 493 ms Assam / IN 5th Edgar 2 minutes 57 seconds & 363 ms Meghalaya/ IN

Full Suspension Masters Men’s Category (40+ years):

Position Name Timing State/ Country 1st Miller B Renthlei 2 minutes 43 seconds & 766 ms Mizoram / IN

Hardtail Open Men’s Category:

Position Name Timing State/ Country 1st Joel 2 minutes 45 seconds & 989 ms Sikkim / IN 2nd Midan Kikon 2 minutes 48 seconds & 370 ms Nagaland / IN 3rd Deepjyoti Lahon 2 minutes 50 seconds & 220 ms Assam / IN

Bikash Doley, Founder of Spokehub Racing, expressed his gratitude to all involved. He said, “We are proud to host such incredible talent and thank everyone who made ADC 2025 a success. Each year, the enthusiasm grows, and the level of competition reaches new heights.”

Ismamul Howk, winner of the Full Suspension Open Men’s Category, reflected on his victory and said, "The Monkey Temple Trail was one of the toughest courses I've raced on – technical, fast, and full of surprises. But that’s what made it so enjoyable. It was a real test of skill and focus, and I’m thrilled to have taken the win here.”

Arshel Akhter, Bicycle Mayor of Guwahati and Co-Founder of Pedal for a Change, emphasized the event’s impact and said, “Events like these inspire the youth, promote cycling culture, and highlight the adventure potential of Northeast India. Congratulations to all the winners and participants.”