India’s Top Riders Conquer Monkey Temple Trail at Assam Downhill Championship 2025

The fifth edition of the Assam Downhill Championship (ADC) 2025, held at the Monkey Temple Trail in Bortila Hills, concluded successfully on April 6, 2025, showcasing a thrilling display of courage, control, and speed by the country’s top downhill mountain bikers. Organized by Spokehub Racing, this year’s edition drew over 50 participants and hundreds of cheering spectators, solidifying ADC’s reputation as India’s premier downhill MTB event.
Riders from across India and neighboring countries showcased their skills on one of the most demanding trails in the region. With natural obstacles, steep descents, and tight corners, the Monkey Temple Trail tested every athlete’s limits.
The results of the Assam Downhill Championship are as follows:
Full Suspension Open Men’s Category:
|Position
|Name
|Timing
|State/ Country
|1st
|Ismamul Howk
|2 minutes 23 seconds & 904 ms
|Assam / IN
|2nd
|Aaronson Oniel Kharpuri
|2 minutes 29 seconds & 884 ms
|Meghalaya/ IN
|3rd
|Tapash chhetri
|2 minutes 30 seconds & 526 ms
|Bhutan
|4th
|Virendra Mali
|2 minutes 32 seconds & 538 ms
|Maharashtra / IN
|5th
|Taitus Ch Marak
|2 minutes 33 seconds & 724 ms
|Meghalaya / IN
Full Suspension Junior Men's Category (Under 18):
|Position
|Name
|Timing
|
State / Country
|1st
|Aldon Shylla
|2 minutes 28 seconds & 695 ms
|Meghalaya/ IN
|2nd
|Dirgam Dan Mishra
|2 minutes 46 seconds & 092 ms
|Bhutan
|3rd
|Darian Eugene Laloo
|2 minutes 48 seconds & 498 ms
|Meghalaya/ IN
|4th
|Rajdeep Sarma
|2 minutes 51 seconds & 493 ms
|Assam / IN
|5th
|Edgar
|2 minutes 57 seconds & 363 ms
|Meghalaya/ IN
Full Suspension Masters Men’s Category (40+ years):
|Position
|Name
|Timing
|State/ Country
|1st
|Miller B Renthlei
|2 minutes 43 seconds & 766 ms
|Mizoram / IN
Hardtail Open Men’s Category:
|Position
|Name
|Timing
|State/ Country
|1st
|Joel
|2 minutes 45 seconds & 989 ms
|Sikkim / IN
|2nd
|Midan Kikon
|2 minutes 48 seconds & 370 ms
|Nagaland / IN
|3rd
|Deepjyoti Lahon
|2 minutes 50 seconds & 220 ms
|Assam / IN
Bikash Doley, Founder of Spokehub Racing, expressed his gratitude to all involved. He said, “We are proud to host such incredible talent and thank everyone who made ADC 2025 a success. Each year, the enthusiasm grows, and the level of competition reaches new heights.”
Ismamul Howk, winner of the Full Suspension Open Men’s Category, reflected on his victory and said, "The Monkey Temple Trail was one of the toughest courses I've raced on – technical, fast, and full of surprises. But that’s what made it so enjoyable. It was a real test of skill and focus, and I’m thrilled to have taken the win here.”
Arshel Akhter, Bicycle Mayor of Guwahati and Co-Founder of Pedal for a Change, emphasized the event’s impact and said, “Events like these inspire the youth, promote cycling culture, and highlight the adventure potential of Northeast India. Congratulations to all the winners and participants.”