IndiaSkills Northeast Regional Competitions to be Held in Assam from Jan 19-22

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will host the North East Regional Competition of IndiaSkills 2025–26 from January 19 to 22 at Gauhati University, marking a landmark initiative in strengthening the country’s skilling ecosystem. This is the first dedicated IndiaSkills Regional Competition exclusively for the North Eastern states, with participation from all eight states of the region.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is serving as the knowledge partner and implementing agency for the event, which will see youth from across the North East compete in 26 skill categories, showcasing regional talent on a national platform.

The competition will be inaugurated on January 19 by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India. The inauguration will be followed by a familiarisation programme at the BKB Auditorium, Gauhati University.

Addressing a pre-event press conference, Hena Usman, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, highlighted that the North East Regional Competition is a key step toward expanding India’s skilling architecture in emerging regions and promoting inclusive, competitive excellence.

IndiaSkills, the nation’s premier skill competition framework, aims to identify, nurture, and benchmark India’s best vocational talent against global standards, providing a clear pathway from regional to national and international platforms, including the WorldSkills Competition. The ongoing IndiaSkills 2025–26 cycle has seen unprecedented participation, with 3.65 lakh candidates registering from 35 States and Union Territories across 63 skill categories through the Skill India Digital Hub.

The North East Regional Competition has been designed to overcome geographic and logistical barriers, strengthen local skill ecosystems, and identify high-potential candidates aligned with industry needs and national priorities. Winners of the regional competition will advance to the national stage of IndiaSkills 2025–26, contributing to India’s growing pool of skilled talent for global opportunities.