Indrani Tahbildar Death: Diban Deka Surrenders Before Chandmari Police
Diban Deka, another accused in the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha leader from Assam, Indrani Tahbildar, on Friday surrendered before the police, officials informed.
According to officials, Diban Deka arrived at the Chandmari Police Station and surrendered before the police.
As per initial reports, Deka had gone into hiding since the matter came to light. He has been accused of leaking the intimate pictures of Indrani Tahbildar that ultimately led to her death.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that a telephonic conversation between Indrani and Diban had gone viral. Deka is also accused of releasing the audio recording of a phone call between Indrani and one Riya.
Furthermore, it has now surfaced that Diban Deka is one of the accused in the major SI exam scam that rocked Assam in 2020.