ISKCON Guwahati Hosts Winter Camp For Children

The International Society for Krishna Consciousnes (ISKCON), Guwahati, recently hosted a two-day winter camp for children aged 6 to 15 at the Jagannath Temple Cultural Complex in Guwahati’s Beltola area on December 24-25.
The primary objective was to imbue spiritual knowledge and values in the young participants through a diverse range of enriching activities.
This winter camp orchestrated by ISKCON, Guwahati, achieved resounding success, attracting children from various parts of the city to partake in a plethora of activities tailored for holistic growth and learning. The agenda included yoga, spiritual teachings, storytelling sessions, learning shlokas, art and crafts, interactive games, and musical performances.
A noteworthy aspect of the camp was its dedicated focus on instilling spiritual values and teachings in the young minds. Interactive sessions introduced the children to the profound spiritual heritage and teachings of Sanatana dharma, fostering a deeper understanding of spirituality's relevance in their daily lives.
The camp served as a creative platform for children to explore their imagination, connecting them with ancient Vedic stories and verses while instilling crucial values such as patience, attention to detail, and perseverance.
Furthermore, the camp integrated enjoyable games, not only for entertainment but also to foster teamwork, communication, and sportsmanship among participants.
The jubilant atmosphere was enhanced by melodious devotional songs, infusing the camp with spirituality and positivity, leaving a lasting impact on the young minds and hearts involved.
The success of this winter camp stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of ISKCON, Guwahati, in promoting the comprehensive development of children, preparing them for the future, and imparting essential values aligned with the teachings of our rich spiritual heritage.