Jalukbari Accident: CM Sarma Asks To Institute High-Level Enquiry Committee

Further, to prevent recurrence of any incident which is potentially life threatening to the student community, the Chief Minister also asked the Education department to constitute another committee to strengthen discipline, rules and regulations in hostels of education institutions. The committee will also look into strict enforcement of, in and out time of hostels, complete prohibition of alcohol etc. in hostel campuses and hostels and prohibition of extended stay of ex-boarders of hostels. The committee will also recommend ways for the promotion of healthy community life within the hostels.