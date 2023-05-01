Jayanta Baruah Receives Guinness World Records Certificate for Hemkosh

The first Assamese language dictionary, ‘Hemkosh’, was compiled by Late Hemchandra Baruah in the later part of the 19th century, and was published four years later after his demise. The subsequent editions, of the dictionary, were published by the next generations of his family, particularly from the fourth edition to the 14th edition, was compiled and edited by Hemkosh Pran Debananda Baruah, the father of Mr. Jayanta Baruah, who currently owns the media conglomerate of Assam, 'Pratidin Media Network'.