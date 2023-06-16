Jayanta Baruah Honors Employees of Govt Braille Press for Braille 'Hemkosh'

Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman and Asomiya Pratidin Editor Jayanta Baruah on Friday arrived at the Government of Assam Braille Press in Guwahati’s Basistha area. He was accompanied by Group Director Rishi Baruah and Managing Director Smitakshi B Goswami along with Asomiya Pratidin Associate Editor Prakash Mahanta.
On the occasion, the employees of the Government Braille Press were formally accorded the gratitude of the Group for their role in helping the ‘Braille version of Hemkosh’ in achieving the world record feat.
The Manager of the Braille Press, Mudassar Nazar Hussain along with the officials and staff members were formally thanked for their helping hand and were handed a letter of appreciation.
Group Chairman Jayanta Baruah handed over the appreciation letter on behalf of Hemkosh Prakashan and Sadin-Pratidin Group and Mr Hussain received it on behalf of the press.
While receiving the appreciation letter, Mr Hussain expressed his gratitude to the Sadin-Pratidin Group for making him a part of the noble initiative.
He said, “I feel proud and feel privileged to be a part of the publication of the ‘Braille version of Hemkosh’. I thank the Sadin-Pratidin Group to make us a part of this.”
The event concluded with a lunch with all employees of the press and other people who helped in the publication of the ‘Braille version of Hemkosh’ along with Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman and Asomiya Pratidin Editor Jayanta Baruah, Rishi Baruah, Smitakshi B. Goswami and Prakash Mahanta.