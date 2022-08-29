JP Nadda to Inaugurate BJP North East Office in Guwahati Today

National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda who is in Tripura will visit Assam’s Guwahati on Monday.

Among a slew of programs in Guwahati, JP Nadda will inaugurate the BJP North East Office building in Uzan Bazar at 5 pm.

Upon his arrival in Guwahati at 4 pm, the BJP national president will offer his prayers at the Kamakhya temple.

At around 6:25 pm, Nadda will chair an important meeting at the ITA Machkhowa.

Earlier, Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita was quoted by ANI as saying, “On August 29, JP Nadda will visit Agartala and Guwahati. He will first visit Tripura and then arrive in Guwahati. At around 4 pm, he will inaugurate the BJP North East office building in Guwahati. We will also arrange a meeting on this occasion.”

Nadda, who reached Tripura’s Agartala on Sunday morning, received a grand welcome from CM Saha and other state BJP leaders and workers at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport.

He later chaired the state office bearers meeting in Agartala. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha was also present in the meeting.