Justice To Zubeen Garg & 108 Employees: What Manas Robin Writes To CM

Noted Assamese singer and social activist Manas Robin has urged Assam CMHimanta Biswa Sarma to give serious attention to the matter of Justice for Zubeen Garg as well as the employees of the 108 Ambulance service who have been protesting for over a fortnight.

In his latest public letter, Manas Robin has posted on his Facebook page, he addressed the CM by saying, "You are the revered Chief Minister of Assam, and Zubeen Garg is the lifeblood of Assam."

Manas Robin has urged CM Samra to constitute a strong bench of eminent Assamese lawyers to represent Zubeen Garg in court. "You are surely aware that the accused party has already appointed their representatives to the Supreme Court and the High Court benches. Secondly, the entire population of Assam is awaiting justice for Zubeen Garg. Therefore, we urge the formation of a special court that can hold daily hearings, ensuring that the judicial process is expedited."--Manas Robin writes in his post.

Hoping for a quick response, Manas Robin writes--"We hope that you will act promptly on these two matters for the sake of the artist who is truly the pride of Assam."

On 108 Ambulance Service Employees

Manas Robin also raised the issue of the 108 ambulance service employees of Assam, who have been protesting relentlessly for over a fortnight. "Our local 108 employees have been protesting for an extended period regarding their various demands. These young men joined the 108 service in good faith during your tenure as Health Minister, inspired by the promises made to them"--he writes.

Emphasising the unfulfilled promises meted out to the employees, Manas Robin writes--"After 17 years, many of those promises remain unfulfilled, causing them distress."

"I request you to show some compassion towards them. I have spoken to the young employees, and even accepting their minimal demands could lead them to suspend the protest"--He urges the Assam government through CM Sarma.

