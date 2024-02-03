Justice Vijay Bishnoi Appointed Chief Justice Of Gauhati High Court

Gauhati High Court is all set to gets its new Chief Justice with the appointment of Justice Vijay Bishnoi.
The appointment was announced through an official notification from the appointment division of the department of justice under the ministry of law and justice, Government of India.
Justice Vijay Bishnoi previously served as a Judge of the Rajasthan High Court. His appointment will will take effect from the date of assuming charge.
The official notification read, "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Judge of the Rajasthan High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office."