Jyotiraditya Scindia Arrives in Guwahati, To Interact With State Officials

Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived in Guwahati on Friday as part of his two day visit to the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Assam.
Scindia took to social media platform ‘X’ and wrote, “Delighted to arrive at Guwahati, the holy land of Maa Kamakhya. Grateful for the warm welcome given by the people. Looking forward to meeting State officials, as well as the launch of the transformative NE-RACE app.”
Meanwhile, speaking to media persons at the airport, Scindia thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the responsibility of the DoNER minister.
The DoNER minister said, “It is my visit as the DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region) Minister. However, I have very old and strong ties with this region. So, I would like to thank the PM, our party president, our Home Minister for giving me this responsibility.”
“It will be my resolve that for our northeast region, PM's vision of Purvodaya for this region to be the gateway of India's progress - that translation of his vision into reality which has been on track for the last 10 years in terms of the huge outlay increase for the northeast, from a budgetary point of view - from Rs 24,000 Crores to almost Rs 82,000 Crores, from infrastructure point of view - whether it's roads, rail or civil aviation. Our Look East policy is now an Act East policy and the northeast will be a pivot in that policy going forward,” he added.
Scindia is slated to chair a review meeting at the NEC Secretariat, Nongrim Hills, Shillong, with officials from MDoNER, NEC, and the state government to discuss the progress of various projects and initiatives in the region later today. The key highlight of the visit will be a presentation on NEC Vision 2047 and the launch of the NERACE App.