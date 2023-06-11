Kamrup (M) Admin Asks Guwahati Citizens To Report Damaged Roads, Open Pits

The Kamrup metropolitan district administration has released two numbers through which citizens of Guwahati will be able to share information regarding damaged roads, open pits and dugouts which need restoration.
This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday came down heavily on deputy commissioners, especially of Dibrugarh and Kamrup Metro districts after two big road accidents were reported, of late.
The numbers released by the Kamrup metro district administration are as follows:
Control Room: 1077
9365429314 (Available on Phone and WhatsApp)
Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Kamrup Metro District Administration wrote, “For the kind information of citizens and stakeholders. Citizens of Guwahati may kindly share information regarding damaged roads/ open pits/ dugouts which need rectification and restoration.”
It may be noted that earlier in the day, Assam CM Sarma during a virtual conference with all the DCs, directed them to take strict action against the contractors or persons involved in keeping the dugged-up pot holes open and left it unattended, thus, causing hindrance to the public.
“Someone has to take the responsibility; there is an incident of loss of life, a person had died, why was the contractor not arrested?” questioned the chief minister to Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu.
CM Sarma directed all the DCs to fix up all the dug-up pits across all the districts by Monday. “If there is any ongoing work going on in the dug-up pits, there should be proper barricading with bamboos with a red flag, otherwise start restoration work immediately on priority,” said the chief minister.
Taking on the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro District Administration, Pallav Gopal Jha, CM Sarma queried about the dugged-up pits for ongoing work on two drainage systems near Guwahati’s Ulubari locality.
“Once there is a heavy downpour overnight, the road near Ulubari will come under water. How people will distinguish that there is a hole? Or there is a drainage work going on? At least the Admin of the Kamrup Metro should have shown some sensitivity of completing the task before the flood at any point of time. If not, the work should have been carried out under proper barricading,” added CM Sarma.
The chief minister also rebuked the PWD department official (Kamrup Metro District) who was also present in the meeting for not completing the drainage work for the last couple of years despite repeated orders.
“Few days back there was a road accident incident in Guwahati due to a pot hole in the middle of the road, a day before a similar incident was reported in Dibrugarh, tomorrow there will be another such incident in some other part of the state. Do we need to wait for an incident to happen to react?” questioned the chief minister to the PWD official.