Kamrup (M) DC Collaborates with IIT Guwahati to Address Kharguli Pipeline Incident

DC Kamrup(M), Pallav Gopal Jha, joined a brainstorming session with professors from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) to investigate the causes and implement precautionary measures against the recent Kharguli pipeline incident.
The authorities have temporarily halted water supply through projects funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Guwahati, Assam until June 6th for necessary inspections and potential repairs.
Following the unfortunate burst of the water pipeline in Kharguli last week, claiming one life, injuring several others, and causing significant property damage, a comprehensive investigation into the pipeline system is underway. Additionally, a minor leak was reported in Maligaon a few days after the Kharguli incident.
As part of the collaborative effort, IIT Guwahati will conduct extensive studies to identify and rectify the issues within the pipeline infrastructure. The aim is to establish the necessary precautions and implement appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Once all inspections are completed, the actual repair work will commence.
The authorities are committed to ensuring the safety and reliability of the water supply system in Guwahati. The investigation and subsequent actions taken in collaboration with IIT Guwahati will play a crucial role in addressing the concerns arising from the recent pipeline incidents.