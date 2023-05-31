Kamrup (M) DC Collaborates with IIT Guwahati to Address Kharguli Pipeline Incident

DC Kamrup(M), Pallav Gopal Jha, joined a brainstorming session with professors from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) to investigate the causes and implement precautionary measures against the recent Kharguli pipeline incident.

The authorities have temporarily halted water supply through projects funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Guwahati, Assam until June 6th for necessary inspections and potential repairs.