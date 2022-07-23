Kamrup Metro DC Office Shifted to Hengrabari
Kamrup Metro DC Office Shifted to Hengrabari

According to a notification issued on Friday, several branches have already been shifted to the new location.
The office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kamrup Metro district has been shifted from Panbazar to Khadi Haat in Hengrabari.

The branches that have been shifted are Development branch, RTI branch, Bakijai Branch, District Sainik Welfare Board, Land Reforms Branch, ITDP Branch, Census branch, NRC branch and Nazarat branch.

People have been requested to visit branch-wise relevant matters at the new venue.

Deputy Commissioner
DC Office
Hengrabari
Kamrup Metro district

