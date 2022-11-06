Kangana Ranaut Meets Assam CM, Thanks Him for Extending Support

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who is currently in Assam for the shooting of upcoming film 'Emergency', met the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Saturday.
The star expressed her gratitude to CM Sarma for his support and encouragement.
Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "Such a delight to meet. Honourable Chief Minister Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji.... He extended his support for our team as we begin our outdoor schedule very soon in various locations across Assam... Such an honour and privilege to get his support and encouragement. Many thanks, sir."
The meeting is said to be a courtesy call by the 35-year-old star.
On the other hand, Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted some glimpses from the meeting and wrote, "Happy to have met actor, writer and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut Ji in my office today. I'm glad that she will be shooting one of her productions in Assam. I thanked her and assured all help for her production,"
The Assam chief minister also offered a traditional Assamese Gamusa to the actress.
In her upcoming period drama 'Emergency', Kangana will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo-directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.