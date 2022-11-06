Kangana Ranaut Meets Assam CM, Thanks Him for Extending Support

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who is currently in Assam for the shooting of upcoming film 'Emergency', met the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Saturday.

The star expressed her gratitude to CM Sarma for his support and encouragement.

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "Such a delight to meet. Honourable Chief Minister Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji.... He extended his support for our team as we begin our outdoor schedule very soon in various locations across Assam... Such an honour and privilege to get his support and encouragement. Many thanks, sir."

The meeting is said to be a courtesy call by the 35-year-old star.