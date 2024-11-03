Karnataka Man Found Dead At Guwahati Homestay; Probe Underway

A Karnataka man was found hanging at a rented room of a homestay in Guwahati on Saturday. The local police have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy to determine the cause of death.
As per reports, the deceased, identified as Samuel Jeba Mani, originally from Karnataka had business interests in Guwahati due to which he frequently came to the city.
He was staying at ‘Matirr Ghor’ a homestay located in Guwahati’s Beltola area, where his body was found hanging today. So far, the exact sequence of events leading to the incident has not been established.
The Hatigaon police reached the scene and recovered the body of the deceased and sent it for post-mortem. Further details are awaited.