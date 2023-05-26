Kharguli Incident: Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Deceased Woman’s Family Announced

Revenue & Disaster Management Minister of Assam, Jogen Mohan has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the family members of the woman who lost her life in the water pipe burst incident that occurred at the Kharguli area of Guwahati.
Jogen Mohan visited the people who were affected in the tragic incident that occurred on Thursday and are currently seeking shelter at relief camps.
Speaking on the incident, the minister stated that the Disaster Management Department will bare all expenses of the stranded people who are currently lodged at relief camps.
Jogen Mohan said, “The Disaster Management Department of Assam will provide all essential help to the affected people. We have decided to provide Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 10,000 each to the injured persons. Rs 5,000 each will be provided to the affected people for clothes and utensils. Further, we will also provide free food and lodging to the 22 families who are seeking shelter at the relief camp.”
The minister also stated that Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has been directed to look into the matter and ensure speedy re-construction of the damaged dwellings.
The situation remains perilous in Kharguli following the water supply pipeline burst incident. The families who have been left stranded in Kharguli’s Joypur, where the water pipeline burst yesterday, were provided shelter at Joypur Primary School.
Meanwhile, Assam cabinet minister for housing and urban affairs, Ashok Singhal visited the site of the incident last night and took stock of the situation there. The Mayor of Guwahati, Mrigen Sarania also visited the site where the water pipeline burst in Kharguli. Furthermore, the Kamrup (metropolitan) DC Pallav Gopal Jha also visited the site of the incident in Kharguli last night.