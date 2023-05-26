Kharguli Incident: Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Deceased Woman’s Family Announced

Jogen Mohan said, “The Disaster Management Department of Assam will provide all essential help to the affected people. We have decided to provide Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 10,000 each to the injured persons. Rs 5,000 each will be provided to the affected people for clothes and utensils. Further, we will also provide free food and lodging to the 22 families who are seeking shelter at the relief camp.”