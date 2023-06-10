Labourer Dead, 2 Others Injured During Excavation Work at Guwahati Refinery
A labourer lost his life during an excavation work being carried out at the Guwahati Refinery situated in city’s Noonmati area on Saturday.
As per sources, a number of labourers were engaged in excavation works of the Nikon project at the refinery when the incident occurred.
A heap of land reportedly fell on the labourers leading to the death one person. The deceased labourer has been identified as Abdul Karim. He was shifted to the Apollo Hospital in a critical condition, however, he was declared dead by doctors. Abdul Karim was a resident of Morigaon.
On the other hand, two other labourers are reportedly critically injured and have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. They have been identified as Abdul Malik and Rajani Kalita.
Meanwhile, allegations have been leveled against the negligence of the Guwahati Refinery and Nikon authorities that led to the occurrence of the incident.
The refinery staff has demanded a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the families of the affected labourers. They have also threatened the authorities to hold agitations if their demands are not met.