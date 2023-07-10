Last Respects Paid To Manjit Mahanta At Sadin-Pratidin Office

The Sadin-Pratidin family paid obeisance to the departed soul of eminent journalist and politician Manjit Mahanta at the Sadin-Pratidin office in Guwahati’s Chandmari on Monday.
The noted journalist turned politician Manjit Mahanta breathed his last on July 10, at the age of 55, at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
From GMCH, his mortal remains were taken to his residence at Geetanagar then brought to the ‘Sadin – Pratidin’ office to pay homage to the departed soul.
Mahanta was associated with Asomiya Pratidin as an Executive Editor, from its inception in the year 1999. He worked for the paper for almost a decade.
Two former editors of Asomiya Pratidin, Haider Hussain and Nitya Bora were present in the ceremony and paid their tributes. Moreover, Managing Director of Pratidin Time Smitakshi B Goswami, Director (Business) Sadin-Pratidin Group Rishi Baruah, Chief Associate Editor of ‘Asomiya Pratidin' Achyut Kumar Patowary, Associate Editor Prakash Mahanta, Executive Editor Dharjya Hazarika, along with reporters and other office bearers were also present in the ceremony.
Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin Prakash Mahanta hosted the ceremony.
Senior Journalist Haider Hussain commented “Working under the guidance of stalwarts like Radhika Mohan Bhagawati, Mahanta acquired a good command over the Assamese language. He had expertise in designing and technical aspects of the newspaper as well.”
After the ceremony, his body was taken to the Guwahati Press Club (GPC), where President of GPC Sushmita Goswami, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan, journalist Mrinal Talukdar, Chief Editor of News-18 Assam, Paragmoni Aditya and others paid tribute to the late journalist.