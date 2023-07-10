Last Respects Paid To Manjit Mahanta At Sadin-Pratidin Office

Two former editors of Asomiya Pratidin, Haider Hussain and Nitya Bora were present in the ceremony and paid their tributes. Moreover, Managing Director of Pratidin Time Smitakshi B Goswami, Director (Business) Sadin-Pratidin Group Rishi Baruah, Chief Associate Editor of ‘Asomiya Pratidin' Achyut Kumar Patowary, Associate Editor Prakash Mahanta, Executive Editor Dharjya Hazarika, along with reporters and other office bearers were also present in the ceremony.