LGBI Airport Ranked Tenth Busiest Airport in India

The Lokrpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati has been ranked as the tenth busiest airport in India.

This number is for the month of November 2022 in terms of domestic passenger movements in the airports. The passenger volume at the LGBI airport has increased and is now more than 16,000 a day.

The surge in the travel demand is mainly due to the domestic passenger movement and chartered services operations, especially during the start of the winter season.

During the month of November 2022, the airport handled a total of 4,57,858 domestic passengers thus registering a growth of 10 percent for the same month in the previous year. The airport reached the 10th position in the month of November 2022, from the 11th as ranked during the pre-pandemic time.

Notably, this increase has also caused a major surge in the demand for facilities at the largest airport in the northeastern region of the country.