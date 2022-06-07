LinkedIn Local to Host 6th Edition in Guwahati

LinkedIn Local, the biggest professional networking event will be hosted in Guwahati on June 18.

LinkedIn Local is a global one-to-one professional meet up concept without any sales pitch that started in Australia. LinkedIn Local events are organic meet ups, licensed by LinkedIn and hosted by members all over the world. They provide an opportunity to network, build community, discuss industry trends, and share best practices for using LinkedIn.

After hosting a series of five successful editions, LinkedIn Local Guwahati is back to host the 6th Edition. The event will be held at NEDFi House.

The last edition was taken up on a virtual platform due to the then rise in the curve, however organisers are hopeful about the 6th edition and are looking forward to help build and foster healthier offline professional connections between individuals.

Organisers also expect a footfall of more than 70 professionals ranging from entrepreneurs, start-up enthusiasts and corporates in the 6th edition.

Speaking about the event, city host Syed Mohsin Raja said, “We are glad to bring back LinkedIn local in Guwahati after 2 years, last year we had to convert the event online and before that we hosted the event at Tezpur. This year it is going to be the biggest ever event in comparison to last events.”

The basic motive of all the Linkedin Local events worldwide is connecting people offline and deepening their relationships through professional networking.

Unlike previous editions, there will be multiple speakers who will speak on their niche.

Notably, the registration process is currently underway and will continue till June 13. All those interested can log in to bit.ly/LLGHYEVENT6.