Literary Icon Durjoy Datta Interacts With Assam down town University Students

The session kicked off with an insightful talk by Durjoy Datta, delving into his writing journey, creative process, and the unique challenges and joys of storytelling.
Literary icon Durjoy Datta sparked excitement and inspiration at the Assam down town University (AdtU) during a captivating Meet & Greet session with the students. The event, held in the University Library, drew a crowd of enthusiastic students eager to interact with the acclaimed author.

The session kicked off with an insightful talk by Durjoy Datta, delving into his writing journey, creative process, and the unique challenges and joys of storytelling. He shared anecdotes, offered candid advice to aspiring writers, and answered a range of thought-provoking questions posed by students and invited members of the press.

Following the engaging question and answer session, the event transitioned into a lively one-on-one interaction session. Durjoy Datta graciously signed copies of his books, personalized with heartfelt messages, and engaged in friendly conversations with each student, making the experience truly unforgettable.

The event successfully generated positive buzz within the University community and solidified the author's reputation as a role model and catalyst for literary ambition.

