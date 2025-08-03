Locals Allege Corruption as Gauhati West Road Project Remains Incomplete

Allegations of rampant corruption have surfaced in Gauhati West Assembly constituency of Assam's Kamrup Metro district, where a crucial urban road project remains incomplete even after more than a year. Despite a formal foundation-laying ceremony by the local MLA and municipal councillor, the road connecting Adingiri Shiva Mandir to Madhabdev Path continues to languish in a half-finished state, leaving residents in a dire state.

According to residents, the road sanctioned under the Mukhyamantrir Pakipath Nirman Achani (MPNA) was expected to ease movement for over 500 people who rely on it daily. However, the reality has been starkly different. The road reportedly broke open just a day after construction began. Despite years of promises, locals also allege that there has been no visible progress.

This highlights the substandard quality of materials used and accuses both the contractor and concerned department officials of gross negligence.

What has irked locals further is the alleged intimidation by officials when concerns were raised. They alleged that engineer Moon Deyuri responded with threats instead of taking corrective action when he informed the department about the poor-quality work.

