‘Love Jihad’: Police Rescue Two Minors near Guwahati College, Arrested Two Youths

The Assam police on Saturday cracked two cases of ‘Love Jihad’ in the Guwahati city and rescued two minor girls from the clutches of two youths from the minority community who portrayed themselves as Hindus.
The police arrested the youths identified as Shahidul Islam of Dhubri and Murshid Ali of Dalgaon in Darrang District near Guwahati College at Jyotinagar area of Bamunimaidam today.
According to reports, both the girls were said to be in love with the youths, thus, they eloped six months back.
Interestringly, when they first met the minor girls and fell in love with them, Shahidul introduced himself as Raja and Murshid as Rahul. The teens allegedly convinced them to elope because both girls' families were opposed to their relationship, the sources informed.
Later, two missing cases were lodged by the family members of the victim girls at Chandmari police station.
It has also come to the fore that one of the victim girls is four-months pregnant.
Meanwhile, both the accused were arrested under the POCSO act and were sent to jail as per the law.
Conversely, the girls who were victims were placed under the care of Centre Home located in Guwahati.