Lovlina Borgohain Reaches Guwahati After Winning Silver at Asian Games 2023

Ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain reached her home state Assam on Wednesday morning after winning a silver medal at the Asian Games 2023 in China’s Hangzhou.
Borgohain landed at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati’s Borjhar today morning. She was received by the state administration members at the airport.
Representing India and Assam in the finals of the women's 75-kilogram category Boxing at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, Lovlina Borgohain bagged the silver medal after she came up short at the very last losing to China's Li Qian on October 4.
Prior to that, Lovlina Borgohain had on October 3 punched her way into the finals at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in China’s Hangzhou becoming the fourth Indian boxer to secure the Paris 2024 Olympics berth.