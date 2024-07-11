Maligaon Body Recovery: Victim Identified As UP Resident

In an update on the recovery of a body inside a gunny sack in Guwahati's Maligaon, the deceased has now been identified. After the matter came to the fore on Thursday morning, the family of the deceased confirmed his identity.
The deceased has been identified as Raghuvendra Kumar Gupta alias Raghu of Uttar Pradesh. Following the recovery of the body, it was kept at the morgue at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the family members identified it.
According to reports, he lived on rent at Solapara near Paltan Bazar in the city. He used to run a transport business in Guwahati, it has been revealed.
The family of the deceased has accused Jalukbari Police of not taking the matter seriously claiming that it was a planned murder. The body was found with deep wounds to the eyes, nose, and ears. Moreover, it was missing all its teeth pointing to possible assault and torture before death.
Meanwhile, due to his association and prominence in the transport sector, transport agents at Guwahati Railway Station called for a protest and stopped work for some time. They demanded justice for the deceased and punishment for the culprits.