Guwahati: Man Allegedly Attempts to Kill Video Journo, Held

Pratidin Bureau

A video journalist alleged that a man attempted to kill him on Sunday in Guwahati.

According to sources, the journalist, identified as Barnil Arpan Bora, alleged that a car tried to hit and kill him near Navagraha cemetery.

Bora went to collect some news when the incident occurred at the cemetery.

Following the incident, Bora lodged a complaint at Chandmari Police Station about the alleged murder attempt.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested Bipul Sarma and launched a probe into the matter.

Yesterday, Sub-Inspector of Hojai Police Station was suspended based on the complaint filed by the district Journalists Association.

The SI bought a journalist, identified as Shivdayal Singh, to the police and tortured him.

