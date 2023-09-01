Manipur Violence: Gauhati HC Designates Courts To Hear Cases

The Gauhati High Court in Assam on Friday issued the necessary directives to ensure the hearing of cases related to ethnic violence in Manipur, as per the earlier directives of the Supreme Court of India (SC).
This comes after the SC had on August 25 held that the trial of those criminal cases connected with the Manipur ethnic violence which are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), can be conducted in Assam.
According to the directives of the Gauhati HC in Assam's capital Guwahati, the cases will be heard in the special judge's court of NIA and CBI as well as the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, Kamrup (metro) and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Kamrup (metro) in Guwahati.
Moreover, the Gauhati High Court will extend its full cooperation during the hearing of such cases.
A notification from the Gauhati High Court dated August 31 read, "Pursuant to the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated 25.08.2023 passed in Special Leave Petition (Civil) Diary No. 19206/2023, Hon'ble the Chief Justice has been pleased to designate the following Courts to deal with the matters as indicated in the aforesaid order in respect of the cases which have been transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for investigation in the online mode."
"The Presiding Officers of the above Courts are permitted to take the services of the interpreters, preferably from the staff of the Gauhati High Court or District Courts, who are conversant with the languages spoken in the state of Manipur," added the notification.