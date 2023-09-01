Manipur Violence: Gauhati HC Designates Courts To Hear Cases

A notification from the Gauhati High Court dated August 31 read, "Pursuant to the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated 25.08.2023 passed in Special Leave Petition (Civil) Diary No. 19206/2023, Hon'ble the Chief Justice has been pleased to designate the following Courts to deal with the matters as indicated in the aforesaid order in respect of the cases which have been transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for investigation in the online mode."