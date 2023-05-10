Manipur Violence: Manipuri Communities Hold ‘Candle Light Vigil’ in Guwahati

As a tribute to the departed souls of lives died in the ongoing violence in Manipur, a “candlelight vigil” ceremony was organised at the premises of the Manipur Bhawan, Guwahati, at 6 pm on Wednesday.
The program was conducted under the aegis of Manipuri Co-Ordination Committee, Guwahati, a conglomerate body of a number of CSOs of Guwahati including Manipuri Rajbari Students Union, Salaicha Punsin Lup, Global Meetei Friends Club, Rajbari Athletics Club, Manipuri Jaganath Bari Seva Samitee, Shree Shree Radha Krishna Mandir Seva Committee, Manipuri Basti Meirapaibi Women Association and Bhangagarh Manipuri Women Society among others.
Around 150 Manipuri youngsters and elders from different walks of life majority by women in traditional attires came and assembled together at the Manipur Bhawan compound situated on the north bank of the Bharalu River.
More than 1000 candles were lit with patriotic songs playing in the public address system. A two minutes silence was observed with prayers to the almighty for the departed souls to get rest in peace and to bring back peace in Manipur again.