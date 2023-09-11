Man’s Body Found Near Rail Line in Guwahati’s Jalukbari

The body of a man was found under mysterious circumstances near the rail line in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area on Monday.
The incident was reported in Katia Dolong area where the body of the man, identified as Lalchand Ali, hailing from Dhubri was found lying.
After receiving information about the matter, a team of Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the spot from Kamakhya Junction and recovered the body.
The team then sent the body to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination.
It has come to the fore that the deceased was a hawker by profession and was residing in Jalukbari.
Meanwhile, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained as it will be revealed after investigations, sources said.
A few days ago, a college lecturer was killed after he came under a train in Guwahati on Wednesday, officials informed. According to preliminary reports, the man came under a running train and died. The incident took place at Tetelia in the Maligaon area of Guwahati.
Following his death, it was revealed that Safiqul was a lecturer employed at a private college in Guwahati's Jalukbari locality.