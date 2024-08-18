Massive Police Operation in Guwahati After ULFA-I Bomb Threat

The militant outfit, in an email sent to the media on August 15, claimed responsibility for placing explosives at 24 locations across Assam including Guwahati as a mark of protest. The group also revealed that planned blasts between 6 am and 12 noon on Independence Day could not be executed due to technical issues. Citing "public safety" concerns, ULFA-I made the bomb sites public and urged residents to aid in locating and deactivating the devices.