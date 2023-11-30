Meghalaya Woman’s Body Recovered in Guwahati; 1 Detained

In yet another sensational incident, the body of a young woman was recovered under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Thursday.
According to initial reports, a young woman from Meghalaya’s Nongpoh was found dead in the streets of Hatigaon. The deceased woman has been identified as Rwitika Sonar, sources said.
Rwitika was pursuing her course at the Jettwings institute, sources added.
Meanwhile, right after the incident came to light, the police detained a youth believed to be her ‘lover’. The youth has been identified as Rupesh Rai, a resident of West Bengal.
The duo were allegedly staying in a live-in relationship, reports emerged. Rupesh Rai was employed at a private company.