Mime Workshop at Gauhati University from Aug 29

The Sangeet Natak Akademi North East Centre Guwahati, the regional centre of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi will organize a mime workshop at Gauhati University (GU) from August 29 to September 4, 2022 under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The seven-day workshop will be organized in association with the platinum jubilee celebration committee & PGSU of Gauhati University. Kuldeep Patgiri, a recipient of Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Award conferred by SNA, will conduct the workshop as main resource person. Eminent mime artiste and SNA awardee Moinul Hoque will also be the part of the workshop as guest faculty.



The venue of the workshop will be the Students' Day Home, Gauhati University and timing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM. The closing function will be held on September 5 where the presentations by the participants will be organized.

