Minor Accident in Guwahati Leaves 2 Vehicles Damaged, No Casualties

A minor road accident was reported in Guwahati on Saturday night between two four-wheelers which fortunately did not result in any casualties.
The accident occurred in the wee hours of the night at ABC point in Guwahati involving a Hyundai and a Jeep car. The accident took place right at the point where vehicles slow down to take a turn.
It is being thought that the Jeep vehicle with registration AS 01 ES 8333 was about to take a turn and had slowed down when the Hyundai with registration AS 01 AJ 8325 came from behind and hit it.
Meanwhile, as a result of the accident, damages to some extent were caused to both vehicles. However, the collision was not major to cause any loss of lives or injuries.