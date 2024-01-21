Guwahati News

Minor Accident in Guwahati Leaves 2 Vehicles Damaged, No Casualties

The Jeep vehicle with registration AS 01 ES 8333 was about to take a turn and had slowed down when the Hyundai with registration AS 01 AJ 8325 came from behind and hit it.
A minor accident was reported from Guwahati's ABC point last night
A minor accident was reported from Guwahati's ABC point last night
Pratidin Time

A minor road accident was reported in Guwahati on Saturday night between two four-wheelers which fortunately did not result in any casualties.

The accident occurred in the wee hours of the night at ABC point in Guwahati involving a Hyundai and a Jeep car. The accident took place right at the point where vehicles slow down to take a turn.

It is being thought that the Jeep vehicle with registration AS 01 ES 8333 was about to take a turn and had slowed down when the Hyundai with registration AS 01 AJ 8325 came from behind and hit it.

Meanwhile, as a result of the accident, damages to some extent were caused to both vehicles. However, the collision was not major to cause any loss of lives or injuries.

A minor accident was reported from Guwahati's ABC point last night
BREAKING: Ambulance Carrying Patient Meets With Accident In Guwahati
Guwahati
Accident

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/minor-accident-in-guwahati-leaves-2-vehicles-damaged-no-casualties
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com