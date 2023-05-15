Guwahati: Miscreant Attacks Woman, Steals Phone in Narengi

Narrating the incident, the victim said, “On the evening of April 27, I was heading home from work when a man came from behind and asked me to lend my phone to him to make an emergency call. I dialed the number he asked me to dial and handed over the phone to him. He then tried redialing the number for several times as the person on the other side of the phone kept hanging up the phone. I am not sure if it was him or the person who was hanging up the phone. At that moment few other people were also walking through the area for which, maybe, he was pretending to redial. Later, as I was unaware, he suddenly pushed me towards the sewer and ran away with my phone. I sustained injuries on my head and felt unconscious at the moment due to which I couldn’t stop him from running away.”