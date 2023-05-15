Guwahati: Miscreant Attacks Woman, Steals Phone in Narengi

With the rise in crime, Guwahati is slowly becoming unsafe for women as a sensational incident took place in the city where a miscreant attacked a young woman and stole her mobile in the Narengi area, reports emerged on Monday.
According to initial information, the incident was reported in Kenduguri area in Narengi on April 27, where the miscreant approached the woman, who was heading home from work, under the pretext of asking for help.
The miscreant requested the woman to lend him her mobile phone to make an emergency call, however, after she gave her mobile phone to him, the accused pushed her towards the sewer and ran away with the phone.
The victim sustained severe injuries in the attack and had to get nine stitches on her head.
Narrating the incident, the victim said, “On the evening of April 27, I was heading home from work when a man came from behind and asked me to lend my phone to him to make an emergency call. I dialed the number he asked me to dial and handed over the phone to him. He then tried redialing the number for several times as the person on the other side of the phone kept hanging up the phone. I am not sure if it was him or the person who was hanging up the phone. At that moment few other people were also walking through the area for which, maybe, he was pretending to redial. Later, as I was unaware, he suddenly pushed me towards the sewer and ran away with my phone. I sustained injuries on my head and felt unconscious at the moment due to which I couldn’t stop him from running away.”
Meanwhile, after an FIR was lodged in connection with the incident, the police arrested the accused from Narengi Forest Gate earlier today and recovered the mobile phone from him.
The accused has been identified as Mahibul Haque hailing from Dhubri.