‘Miya’ Row: MP Ajit Bhuyan Files FIR Against Assam CM at Dispur PS

Earlier today, a FIR was lodged by the Asom Sankhayalaghu Sangram Parishad against the chief minister at Nagaon Sadar police station of his controversial remarks, including the use of the term 'Miya Assamese' and insensitive comments regarding the dietary habits of different communities.

The Parishad highlighted the alleged connection between the chief minister and Badruddin Ajmal, questioning the motive behind the statements made by the former, the report said.

The chief minister’s remarks drew massive flak with critics claiming that they undermine social harmony and promote division among communities. The Asom Sankhayalaghu Sangram Parishad vows to launch a strong mass movement if the Miya people are threatened with expulsion, advocating for unity and inclusivity, the report further said.