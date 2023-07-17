‘Miya’ Row: MP Ajit Bhuyan Files FIR Against Assam CM at Dispur PS

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is facing backlash following his remarks on the Miya community as another First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against him at Dispur Police Station by Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan demanding his arrest on Monday.
Bhuyan said the chief minister has joined Bharatiya Janata Party to spread hatred among communities.
He said, “The chief minister has targeted a particular community. There is a stringent law in Supreme Court against those making communal remarks."
Bhuyan lashed out at the chief minister saying, "Who gave the right to Himanta Biswa Sarma to make a communal comment on Miya community?”
Earlier today, a FIR was lodged by the Asom Sankhayalaghu Sangram Parishad against the chief minister at Nagaon Sadar police station of his controversial remarks, including the use of the term 'Miya Assamese' and insensitive comments regarding the dietary habits of different communities.
The Parishad highlighted the alleged connection between the chief minister and Badruddin Ajmal, questioning the motive behind the statements made by the former, the report said.
The chief minister’s remarks drew massive flak with critics claiming that they undermine social harmony and promote division among communities. The Asom Sankhayalaghu Sangram Parishad vows to launch a strong mass movement if the Miya people are threatened with expulsion, advocating for unity and inclusivity, the report further said.