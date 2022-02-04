MJP President Matiur Rahman Held For Using Car Involved In Criminal Case

Guwahati News

The MJP President, Matiur Rahman and his associate Ashraful Rahman were apprehended today by the Hatigaon Police for using a Toyota Innova vehicle with registration numbers HR 19 F 0036, which was earlier involved in a criminal case.
The President of Muslim Jatiya Parishad (MJP) was apprehended by Hatigaon Police in Guwahati on Friday for allegedly using a vehicle that was involved in an earlier crime.

Matiur Rahman reportedly introduced himself to the police as being associated with a news portal named ‘24News’.

Notably, Hojai Police were looking for the vehicle for a long time. The Innova also did not have any of the requisite documents.

The vehicle was lodged in the Hojai Police Station for its involvement in a rape case of a young woman having case numbers 685/21 US-406/420/468/376(B)/506 IPC.

Meanwhile, Hatigaon Police have themselves registered a case with numbers 75/22 and have started investigation.

