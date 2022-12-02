Mother-Daughter Duo Dies by Suicide in Guwahati House

In a tragic incident, mother and daughter committed suicide at a rented house in Guwahati on Friday.

According to sources, the body of the mother was found hanging along with her 7-year-old at Sijubari Chariali in Hatigaon.

As per a video that was circulated before the woman committed suicide, she alleged that her husband abused her physically and mentally.

She said, “I didn't get peace while I was alive, please pray for me to get peace after I die.”

Her husband used to roam around at night keeping them home and used to beat her by getting influenced by his family members.

Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot.

The husband informed the police that duo committed suicide after he was out for work.

The husband took down the bodies before the police reached the spot.

Based on allegations made on the video, the police have arrested her husband, identified as Azad Ali.