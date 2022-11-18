Guwahati News

Motorized Rickshaws to be Banned in Guwahati

GMC authorities claimed that motor-fitted rickshaws are more prone to accidents and that they have received several complaints regarding the rickshaws, which have supplanted manually pulled rickshaws.
The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has decided to ban motorized rickshaws in the city.

GMC authorities claimed that motor-fitted rickshaws are more prone to accidents and that they have received several complaints regarding the rickshaws, which have supplanted manually pulled rickshaws.

Commuters however feel that motorized rickshaws are better than manually pulled rickshaws as they reduce travelling time and also minimized labour needed to pull them.

They stated that even e-rickshaws are not properly regulated by authorities.

Notably, motor-fitted rickshaws have a dynamo, a motor and a battery at the back which differentiates it from the manually pulling rickshaws.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation
commuters
e-rickshaws
motorized rickshaws

