MPLAD Scam: CM's Vigilance Team Raids ACS Sukanya Borah's Residence

According to sources, a fund was allocated from Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s MPLAD fund for the construction of a road in Assam’s Barpeta. However, the bill was released without the completion of 75 percent of the work. The scam came to light when the CM’s Special Vigilance cell conducted an investigation where it was found that the four suspended officers signed the bill before the completion of 75 percent of the road construction work.