MPLAD Scam: CM's Vigilance Team Raids ACS Sukanya Borah's Residence

The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell on Tuesday raided the residence of ACS officer Sukanya Borah who was suspended in connection to the MPLAD scam in Assam, reports said.
Notably, Sukanya Borah, the Additional District Commissioner (ADC) of Kamrup Metro was suspended in March this year for alleged irregularities in the execution of works under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund.
In May, the Gauhati High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Borah in connection to the case.
According to sources, a fund was allocated from Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s MPLAD fund for the construction of a road in Assam’s Barpeta. However, the bill was released without the completion of 75 percent of the work. The scam came to light when the CM’s Special Vigilance cell conducted an investigation where it was found that the four suspended officers signed the bill before the completion of 75 percent of the road construction work.
In September, former Union minister of state from Assam, Ranee Narah, was summoned by the probing body for her connection with the fund scam. She is alleged to have embezzled funds received for the installation of hand pumps in Jorhat.