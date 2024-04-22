"My Fight is Not Against BJP Candidate; It is Against BJP Itself": Mira Borthakur

In a fiery address on Monday, Congress Lok Sabha candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami unleashed a blistering critique against her BJP counterpart, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, in the electoral battleground of Guwahati.
Goswami accused Medhi of being disconnected from the pulse of the city, alleging that Medhi's confinement to her residence leaves her unaware of Guwahati's real issues.
Goswami painted a vivid picture of Medhi's routine, claiming that she shuttles between her home and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, all the while chanting the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi incessantly.
"According to her, there will be no issues in the city," Goswami asserted, challenging Medhi to spend a day with her to witness the city's challenges firsthand.
However, Goswami emphasized that her contest in the Lok Sabha polls transcends mere individual rivalry.
"My fight is not against the BJP candidate; it is against the BJP itself," she declared, singling out Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the embodiment of the party's leadership.
The electoral landscape for the No. 5 Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency saw a total of 10 candidates filing nomination papers. Following scrutiny, the Election Commission canceled the nominations of Nayan Das of Bharatiya National Janata Dal (B.N.J.D.) and independent candidate Arpita Chowdhury.
Remaining in contention are Bijuli Kalita Medhi of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Mira Barthakur Goswami of the Indian National Congress, Samad Chowdhury of the Bharatiya Gana Parishad, Chejan Goyary of the Bahujan Mahaparty, Amitabh Sharma of Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal, Deepak Kumar Boro of Voters Party International, and Independent candidate Kazi Nekib Ahmed.
The Kamrup Metropolitan District Returning Officer confirmed that the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers by candidates was 3 pm on April 22, 2024.
As the electoral race intensifies, Guwahati braces for a spirited battle to secure its parliamentary seat. With a multitude of candidates from various backgrounds contending for representation, the scene is poised for an engaging electoral showdown as the country gears up for the conclusive phase of the general parliamentary elections on May 7, 2024.