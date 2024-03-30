Namghar Burgled In Guwahati; Thieves Make Away With Cash, Valuables

The intrusion of burglars at a holy place has once again marred the reputation of Guwahati with a Namghar situated in the Narengi area the latest target. The incident was reported from Juba Nagar which comes under the jurisdiction of Noomati Police Station and took place on Friday night.
The burglars, breaking into the Namghar, raided the donation chamber of the complex, including the storage room and the precious items kept at the shrine.
Apart from looting the place of worship, the thieves also vandalised the chambers of the Namghar. The items stolen included cash donations, as well as valuable items such as brass utensils, sacred scriptures, and other assorted items.
Not content with that, the burglars forcibly entered the premises of a Laxmi Temple and a Shiva Temple, adjacent to the Namghar and made away with the cash donations from the donation boxes.
After a complaint was filed by the management committee of the Namghar, Noomati Police officials arrived at the scene and canvassed the area of the crime.
A case was registered based on the complaints and the police initiated investigations into the matter to gather evidence and initiate further inquiry.