Nandinii 2025 Ends on a High, Celebrating Culture and Women’s Enterprise

The 2025 edition of Nandinii wrapped up on a triumphant note, drawing more than fifty women entrepreneurs and thousands of enthusiastic visitors over its three-day celebration. Organised with the vision of promoting local culture, art and enterprise, this year’s event once again reaffirmed its status as one of the region’s most vibrant commercial and cultural platforms.

Launched in 2023, Nandinii has steadily grown into a landmark event that champions women-led entrepreneurship and grassroots craftsmanship. This year too, over fifty dynamic women entrepreneurs showcased the depth, diversity and ambition of Assam’s local industries—each carrying the dream of taking their indigenous products to a global stage. From handwoven fabrics to handcrafted jewellery made of cloth and paper, the stalls displayed remarkable innovation grounded in local tradition.

Some entrepreneurs stood out with their unique offerings—bio-based skincare products made from medicinal plants, artisanal creams and sanitisers, and even the increasingly popular pink tea blended from dragon fruit and Assamese tea leaves attracted heavy footfall. NEDFi’s pavilion also turned heads with an elaborate display of Assam’s traditional attire and daily utility items.

The event’s marketplace became a lively hub of creativity: women weavers displaying ethnic textiles, artists exhibiting original paintings, bakers offering homemade cakes in assorted flavours, and several innovators demonstrating how waste materials can be transformed into beautiful, functional crafts. Stalls featuring locally grown flowers, handmade incense sticks and live on-spot portrait sketches added to the event’s charm. For many visitors, Nandinii 2025 was nothing short of a complete microcosm of Assam’s local economy.

Alongside commerce, culture took the centre stage every evening. The cultural nights elevated Nandinii’s appeal with soulful Borgeet, tributes to the legendary Bhupen Hazarika, and timeless songs of Zubeen Garg. The first day’s evening was specially dedicated to the evergreen artist Zubeen Garg, while contemporary and Western musical performances added a refreshing rhythm to the festival.

The children’s art competition, attended by over a hundred young participants, brought an inspiring burst of colour and creativity to the event. Sitting under trees and engrossed in their drawings, the young artists added warmth and vibrancy to the final day.

This year’s Nandinii shone brighter than ever—powered by women, supported by the community, and celebrated by visitors from all walks of life. Distinguished personalities from various fields graced the venue, lending their encouragement to the participating entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Smitakshi B. Goswami—Managing Director of Pratidin Time and the driving force behind Nandinii—expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants, partners, volunteers and visitors. She acknowledged that the success of such an event rests on the hard work and dedication of countless people behind the scenes. Goswami reaffirmed her commitment to continue nurturing Assam’s local industries and providing a prominent platform for women entrepreneurs in the years to come.

Nandinii 2025 concluded with pride, purpose and promise—emerging not just as an event, but as a movement strengthening the entrepreneurial spirit and cultural identity of Assam.