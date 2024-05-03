NCERT, Guwahati Police Conduct Raids on Bookstores Allegedly Selling Fake NCERT Books

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), in collaboration with Guwahati police, initiated a sweeping operation in the Pan Bazar locality on Friday afternoon.
The crackdown targeted six well-known bookstores suspected of selling counterfeit NCERT books in the city. Among the outlets under scrutiny are Binimoy New and Old Books, Novelty New and Old Books, and Kitab Bhawan.
A substantial quantity of counterfeit NCERT books was confiscated in the course of the operation.
Additional reports suggest that several other establishments may also be subject to investigation for purportedly vending duplicate books under the guise of NCERT publications.
The city police have detained six individuals for questioning in connection with the alleged infringement.
The operation, which commenced two hours ago, is ongoing, with further details anticipated.