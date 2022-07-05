NDA Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu Arrives in Guwahati

NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu arrived at the Borjhar Airport in Guwahati in Assam on Tuesday night.

Murmu was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with other officials of the Assam cabinet at the airport.

The presidential candidate has come to Assam to seek support for the July 18 polls and will meet MPs and legislators of the ruling BJP and its allies the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL).

It may be mentioned that Murmu has been accorded with ‘Z plus’ security cover of CRPF commandos by the Centre. Z plus security cover is the second highest level of security protection provided by the central government.