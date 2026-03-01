NF Railway Expands Rail Coach Restaurants Network With New Addition

In keeping with its policy of revenue generation through heritage reuse, the Northeast Frontier Railway division of the Indian Railways has finalised a five-year operational contract for a Rail Coach Restaurant at Raiganj Railway Station under the Katihar division in West Bengal.

NF Railway has expanded its Rail Coach Restaurant initiative across the zone, with 14 themed dining outlets now operational at key stations. The move aims to strengthen passenger amenities and generate sustainable non-fare revenue through innovative use of decommissioned railway coaches.

The Rail Coach Restaurant concept has been rolled out at major locations including Katihar and Jogbani, Raiganj, Darjeeling, Malda Court, New Cooch Behar, Raja Bhatkhawa, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri Road and New Mal, as well as Guwahati, Uzanbazar, Kokrajhar and New Tinsukia. Railway officials said the steady footfall at these outlets reflects growing public acceptance of the initiative.

Raiganj Rail Coach Restaurant

The Rail Coach Restaurant facility at Raiganj Railway Station is being developed from a refurbished railway coach, designed to combine vintage railway aesthetics with modern hospitality standards.

The restaurant is expected to cater not only to train passengers but also to local residents and visitors, positioning itself as a themed dining destination within the town. Railway authorities view it as an inclusive public space that adds value beyond conventional station amenities.

Heritage Reuse, Revenue Generation

The initiative forms part of NFR’s broader strategy to creatively repurpose decommissioned railway coaches. Instead of scrapping old rolling stock, the zone is transforming them into visually appealing restaurants while retaining elements of railway heritage.

Across the region, these themed outlets have drawn appreciation for their ambience, food offerings and customer-focused services. Officials said the model supports sustainable asset utilisation while strengthening the Railways’ non-fare revenue stream.

Beyond passenger comfort, the project is also expected to generate local employment and contribute to economic activity around railway stations. NFR maintained that the expansion underscores its focus on innovation, sustainability and passenger-centric development across the Northeast.