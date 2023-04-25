NFR to Convert Trains to Modern LHB Rakes For Better Passenger Experience

In a bid to enhance passenger safety and comfort, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to convert two of the trains to modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes.

The NFR has announced the conversion of its conventional Integral Coach Factory (ICF) model rake of trains 12514 and 12513 Guwahati-Secunderabad-Guwahati weekly superfast express into a highly modern LHB rake.

The train will now operate with a revised composition consisting of 22 LHB coaches, including one air-conditioned 2-tier, five air-conditioned 3-tier, twelve sleeper class, one second class, one pantry car, and two generator cum power cars.

This move is part of the NF Railway's ongoing efforts to improve passenger experience, and 31 trains originating from the railway have already been converted from conventional ICF to LHB.

LHB coaches offer several advantages over conventional rakes, including greater spaciousness and comfort, augmented passenger amenities, and enhanced safety features. They are equipped with hydraulic shock absorbers and improved suspension systems that ensure greater riding comfort for passengers.

The coaches also feature modular interiors that integrate lighting into the ceiling and luggage racks, as well as wider windows. They are equipped with controlled discharge bathroom systems and bio-toilets that are environment-friendly.